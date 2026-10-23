Israel's Netanyahu vows major military operation, cordons off West Bank city after deadly attack on troops

Tel Aviv — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that he had ordered a major military operation in the occupied West Bank and told troops to cordon off a large city in the territory after a shooting attack by two Palestinian men that left two soldiers dead.

The Israeli military said forces killed the Palestinian gunmen after they opened fire at a junction near the West Bank city of Hebron. The military later confirmed that two soldiers, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, were killed in the attack, while three other soldiers were lightly injured.

Netanyahu said he had ordered the evacuation of residents from the neighborhood in Hebron where the gunmen lived ahead of a house-to-house sweep for weapons.

"Our first step will be to demolish this site and completely transform it," Netanyahu said.

Israeli forces stand guard in the Farsh Al Hawa area at the northern entrance to Hebron in the West Bank on Oct. 23, 2026. Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu/Getty

He added that he ordered the Israel Defense Forces to cordon off Hebron, a city with more than 200,000 inhabitants. Netanyahu said that a broader military operation would follow.

"The IDF will enter the neighborhoods from which the terrorists emerged, evacuate the residents, go house-to-house, and dismantle the terror infrastructure. We are prepared for an extensive operation in Judea and Samaria," he said, using Israel's name for the West Bank.

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visits the scene of an exchange of fire between armed Palestinians and Israeli forces following an incident at the norther checkpoint of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Oct. 23, 2026. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty

Israel's military said a large amount of weapons and ammunition was discovered in the attackers' vehicle, alleging that they were planning a major attack on civilians. The shooters used an M16 rifle and a handgun in their attack, the IDF said.

The escalation in the West Bank comes just before Israel holds elections on Tuesday, in which Netanyahu has made national security a central issue of his campaign for another term.

Netanyahu said the Palestinian shooting attack was an attempt to influence Israel elections, and referenced a warning he made a few weeks ago about Israel's enemies preparing attacks to affect the vote.