Israel clamps down on West Bank after drive-by shooting

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military has set up roadblocks, cordoned off Palestinian villages and deployed reinforcements to the West Bank after an Israeli was killed in a drive-by shooting by suspected Palestinian gunmen.

Wednesday's statement says troops have combed villages around the city of Nablus for suspects after Tuesday's attack near the Havat Gilad settlement.

Getty

Raziel Shevah, a 35-year-old Israeli man, was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle and was hospitalized in critical condition. He later died of his wounds.

Prime Minister Benajmin Netanyahu issued a statement vowing Israeli security services "would do everything possible in order to apprehend the despicable murderer and the state of Israel will carry out justice against him."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called for the unauthorized outpost to be retroactively recognized in response to the attack.