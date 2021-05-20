U.S. pressure fuels hope for Israel-Gaza ceasefire, but as both sides stay on the attack, kids suffer the most

Ashkelon, southern Israel — There was increasing speculation by Israeli media outlets on Thursday that a ceasefire to end the deadly conflict with Hamas and other armed groups in the Gaza Strip could come within a day. But as the U.S. and others increased pressure on Israel to stop its devastating assault on the Palestinian enclave, the bombing continued, as did the steady stream of rocket fire at Israel.

During a phone call on Wednesday, President Joe Biden told his Israeli counterpart Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

But Israeli officials, including Netanyahu himself, made it clear that their military mission was to completely stop the rockets flying out of Gaza by force, and that the mission hadn't yet been completed.

A senior Hamas official appeared to agree with the more optimistic reports in the Israeli media, however, telling CBS News on Thursday that a truce could come by Friday and that there was a "positive atmosphere around the talks to reach an agreement with Israel."

Some 2 million Palestinians live crammed into the tiny, 140-square-mile sliver of land that is the Gaza Strip. It's one of the most tightly-packed human populations on Earth. Nebraska, for comparison, has a similar population living across its 77,000 square miles.

Palestinian women and children evacuate their homes and head for shelter during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, May 20, 2021. MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty

The misery in Gaza has been unrelenting. Israeli airstrikes have illuminated the skyline for 11 days, causing an inferno of destruction on the ground. The Gaza Health Ministry said on Thursday that the death toll from the bombing campaign had hit 230, with 65 children among the dead.

Israel, meanwhile, said on Thursday that Hamas had fired more than 4,000 rockets since the current violence began. The vast majority of those unpredictable projectiles have been intercepted by Israel's advanced "Iron Dome" missile defense system, but the ones that slip through have killed 12 Israelis, including two children.

CBS News' team in the southern Israeli town of Be'er Sheva had to join residents of an apartment building on Wednesday as they ducked into a bomb shelter when sirens blared, warning of another salvo of rockets from Gaza.

"That one was really close": CBS News reporter Haley Ott captured video inside a bomb shelter in southern Israel as rocket interceptions were heard overhead https://t.co/uXN1Q8vreU pic.twitter.com/wXLp8BiDnn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2021

A day later, CBS News' producer in Gaza said new airstrikes had again struck buildings in the north of the territory.

Israel insists it is carrying out precision strikes against militant targets and tunnel networks in Gaza, and that it does everything possible to avoid civilian casualties.

But Hamas officials said on Thursday that more than 100,000 Palestinians had been forced out of their homes by the Israeli strikes in just over a week, as hundreds of residential buildings have been razed or seriously damaged.

Israel blames Hamas for the civilian suffering in Gaza, accusing it of hiding amongst the population in the crowded territory.

Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in northern Gaza City on May 20, 2021, after 10 days of Israeli airstrikes. Fatima Shbair/Getty

If a ceasefire really was near on Thursday, it didn't feel like it — on either side of the border.

"I never feel safe"

In both Gaza and Israel, it's children who are suffering the most. The United Nation's children's charity UNICEF has warned that one million Palestinian youngsters are facing "disaster" if a ceasefire isn't called soon.

CBS News spoke to two 10-year-old girls, one Israeli and one Palestinian, about what they're experiencing.

Nadine Abdel-Taif has become the face of Gaza's children after her video appeal for peace went viral online. CBS News met Nadine near her neighborhood, which is now in ruins.

"I want to feel safe for one day at least," she said. "I never feel safe in my own home."

Just a few miles from Gaza in southern Israel, we met Renana Botzer Swissa, who said it was "very scary" every time Hamas rockets are fired near her home.

She said she knows what she experiences, however, is nothing compared to what Nadine is going through inside Gaza.

We asked the young Israeli what she'd say to Nadine if they were ever to meet.

"I wouldn't say nothing," she replied. "I would just hug her, and tell her that I know what she feels."

CBSNews.com's Tucker Reals contributed to this report.