Israel objects to U.S. announcement on Gaza reconstruction committee

In a rare criticism of the U.S., its close ally, Israel's government is objecting to the White House announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing the next steps in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement Saturday, a day following the announcement, that the Gaza executive committee was "not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy." Netanyahu has told the foreign minister to contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the statement said.

Minutes after the statement from Netanyahu's office, Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a statement backed the prime minister and urged him to order the military to prepare to return to war.

The White House released the names of some of the leaders who will play a role in the committee. The list does include any Israeli officials, but includes an Israeli businessman.

Other members announced so far include Rubio, President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Ali Shaath, an engineer and former Palestinian Authority official from Gaza, Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga and Mr. Trump's deputy national security adviser Robert Gabriel.

The White House has said the executive committee will carry out the vision of a Trump-led "Board of Peace," whose members have not yet been named. The White House also announced the members of a new Palestinian committee to run Gaza's day-to-day affairs, with oversight from the executive committee.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was invited by Mr. Trump to join the board, an offer he intends to accept, a senior aide told Agence France-Presse on Saturday. The senior Canadian government official did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Turkey are said to be reviewing invitations by Mr. Trump to join the group. Egypt's foreign minister said in a press conference that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was invited to join, while the Turkish presidency said President Tayyip Erdogan received a letter from the U.S. president.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Gaza's second-largest militant group after Hamas, in a statement also expressed dissatisfaction with the makeup of the executive committee and claimed it reflected Israeli "specifications."

Earlier this week, Witkoff announced the U.S. was moving into what the White House has called the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. It would include the new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of the war-battered territory.

In a post to X, Witkoff said it also involves Hamas returning the remains of the final deceased hostage still in Gaza.

"Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Witkoff wrote.

The ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, with the first phase focusing on the return of all remaining hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian detainees, along with a surge in humanitarian aid and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza.