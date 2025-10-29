Israel says Gaza ceasefire back on after dozens of Palestinians killed in airstrikes

The Israeli military said it had "begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire" in Gaza after carrying out airstrikes that it said hit "dozens of terror targets and terrorists" in the Palestinian territory. The flare-up of violence on Tuesday sparked fears that the U.S.-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas could crumble.

At least 104 Palestinians were killed in Israel's strikes, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health.

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday that it would "continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

An Israeli military source said Tuesday that IDF forces had been operating in Rafah, southern Gaza, to dismantle tunnels when enemy fire was directed at a structure and an engineering vehicle, killing Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum.

Shortly after, anti-tank missiles were fired at a separate armored vehicle and troops in the area, the Israeli military source said.

Hamas denied any involvement in the shooting.

Relatives of Palestinians, including children, said to have been killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza, mourn as they carry the bodies from the al-Shifa Hospital for burial in Gaza City, Oct. 29, 2025. Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu/Getty

Later Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered Israel's military to conduct "powerful strikes" in Gaza in response to ceasefire violations by Hamas.

In response, Hamas said it would delay the return of the remains of another hostage that had been expected to take place on Tuesday.

President Trump, who is on a trip to Asia, said Israel was justified in carrying out the strikes, telling reporters "they hit back" and "they should hit back." He added that he did not believe the violence would jeopardize the wider peace agreement, which he said "many countries" were willing to help with.

On Wednesday, Hamas accused the Israeli military of committing "a large-scale massacre" overnight, "despite the agreement to halt the war."

Israel's strikes "reflect a clear lack of respect by the occupation government toward the mediators and guarantor states, which have failed to stop the occupation from continuing its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a statement.

Mohammed Hasan Abu Daqa, a Palestinian in Khan Younis, told CBS News' team in Gaza that he believed Israel had breached the truce.

"We call on the Arab nations, on world leaders, on the International community to stand with the people of Gaza," Abu Daqa said. "The people of Gaza are searching for food. They are searching for water. They are searching for freedom. They are asking for the crossings to be opened and for a decent life like everyone else."