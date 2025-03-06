Trump warns Hamas as U.S. holds unprecedented talks with the terrorist group

Washington — President Trump issued what he called a "last warning" to the terrorist group Hamas Wednesday to release all hostages still held in Gaza, directing a sharply worded message after the White House confirmed that he had recently dispatched an envoy for unprecedented direct talks with the terrorist group.

Mr. Trump, in a statement on his Truth Social platform soon after meeting at the White House with eight former hostages, added that he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job."

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he said. "Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!"

Hamas said Thursday that the Trump threats "encourage" Israel to disregard the ceasefire's terms.

"These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation to avoid implementing its terms," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "open the gates of hell" if Hamas doesn't return all its hostages.

The pointed language from the president came after the White House said Wednesday that U.S. officials have engaged in "ongoing talks and discussions" with Hamas officials, stepping away from a long-held U.S. policy of not directly engaging with any U.S.-designated terrorist groups. It's the first known direct engagement between the U.S. and Hamas since the State Department designated the group a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

Confirmation of the talks in the Qatari capital of Doha came as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire hangs in the balance.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to provide details on the substance of talks, but said Mr. Trump has authorized his envoys to "talk to anyone."

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the president ... believes is a good-faith effort to do what's right for the American people," she said.

Leavitt added that Israel has been consulted about the direct engagement with Hamas officials, and noted that there are "American lives at stake."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office offered a terse acknowledgement of the U.S.-Hamas talks. "Israel has expressed to the United States its position regarding direct talks with Hamas," the prime minister's office said.

Egyptian and Qatari intermediaries have been serving as mediators with Hamas.

Israeli officials say about 24 living hostages - including Edan Alexander, an American citizen - as well as the bodies of at least 35 others are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Adam Boehler, Trump's nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, led the direct talks with Hamas. Boehler, founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders, a healthcare investment firm, was a lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team during Mr. Trump's first term that strove to win broader recognition of Israel in the Arab world.

The talks, which took place last month, focused mainly on the release of American hostages and a potential end of the war without Hamas in power in Gaza, according to a Hamas official who wasn't authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that no progress was made but "the step itself is promising" and more talks are expected. Egyptian and Qatari mediators helped arrange the talks.

The direct engagement comes as continuation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains uncertain. Mr. Trump has signaled that he has no intentions of pushing Netanyahu away from a return to combat if Hamas doesn't agree to terms of a new ceasefire proposal, which the Israelis have billed as being drafted by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

The new plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining hostages - the terrorist group's main bargaining chip - in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners, a key component of the first phase, which expired Saturday.

Mr. Trump on Wednesday welcomed eight former hostages - Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, Eli Sharabi, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Doron Steinbrecher and Noa Argamani - to the White House.

"The President listened intently to their heartbreaking stories," Leavitt said. "The hostages thanked President Trump for his steadfast efforts to bring all of the hostages home."

The talks between U.S. and Hamas officials were first reported by the news site Axios.