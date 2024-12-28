Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal surgery, his office says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, his office said.

The 75-year-old leader underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said.

In March, Netanyahu underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year, doctors implanted a pacemaker after a medical scare.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the fifth day of testimony in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv on December 23, 2024. DEBBIE HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The procedure on Sunday comes hours after the Israeli military announced it had raided one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza and detained its director.

Israel has been at war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for nearly 15 months after the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in southern Israel that killed around 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others. Some 100 Israelis remain captive in Gaza and around a third are believed to be dead.

The war has killed more than 45,400 Palestinians and wounded more than 108,000 others according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza. Its count does not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu took the stand in his long-running trial for alleged corruption. This week, Israel's attorney general ordered police to open an investigation into Netanyahu's wife on suspicion of harassing political opponents and a witness in the corruption trial.