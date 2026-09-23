Israel's ambassador to U.S. says son is fighting for his life after car-ramming attack in West Bank

The son of Israel's ambassador to the U.S. was seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Tuesday, according to his father and statements from the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter posted on social media about his son, Neria Leiter, who is serving as a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces. "I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel," he wrote.

He continued, "I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle."

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported a car-ramming attack "at a checkpoint in the Binyamin Brigade's area of responsibility." The Binyamin Brigade is the IDF unit responsible for operating in the central West Bank.

The attack took place in the area of Maccabim checkpoint, the IDF said, which is a key checkpoint west of Ramallah. The IDF said the terrorist who carried out the attack was "eliminated" by security forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspect as Mahmoud Suleiman, the Associated Press reported.

The IDF said one soldier was "severely injured" but did not share more on his condition. Neria Leiter is being treated at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces inspect the scene of the incident at a security checkpoint near the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beit Horon on Sept. 23, 2026. Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

Neria Leiter's older brother, Maj. Moshe Yedidya Leiter, was killed in battle in northern Gaza on Nov. 10, 2023.

Yechiel Leiter, who was born in the U.S. and also goes by Michael, said Neria continued to serve in the army reserves after his brother's death and has "done hundreds of reserve duty days on various fronts since October 7th."

Netanyahu, who is currently in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, wrote on social media, in a statement translated from Hebrew: "My wife Sarah and I, together with all the people of Israel, are praying for a miracle. Yechiel, my dear, we are all with you."

Yechiel Leiter has served as Israel's ambassador to the U.S. since January 2025.