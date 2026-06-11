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With inflation rising, savers should strongly consider moving their money into a high-yield savings account. Javier Ghersi/Getty Images

Inflation is now at 4.2%, a Wednesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed, bringing it to its highest level since April 2023. But that report isn't just a status update. It should also function as motivation for millions of American savers to revisit their savings strategies.

What was working at the start of the year, for example, may very well not be right now. And, if your money is being kept in a traditional savings account with a minimal rate of just 0.38% currently, you're already losing money by not shifting it into an alternative account type.

One specific one worth considering now is a high-yield savings account. This account functions just like your traditional account, but with a rate exponentially higher than that 0.38%. And, right now, there are multiple timely reasons why it could be the smart account worth opening. Below, we'll examine three specific ones that savers should consider before getting started.

See how much interest you could be earning with a top high-yield savings account here.

Is a high-yield savings account worth opening with inflation rising now?

A high-yield savings account is generally an advantageous account type to open, but especially now that inflation is at a multi-year high. Here's why savers may find it especially advantageous in the current economic climate:

Because rates are still outpacing inflation

The current inflation rate of 4.2% means the purchasing power of the dollar is not nearly as strong as it was. But you can offset that impact with a high-yield savings account, as top rates on this account are still around 4.10% right now. And those rates could rise should volatile market conditions fail to improve, and you'll benefit from that increase thanks to the account's variable rate that adjusts to market conditions.

Take the time, then, to start shopping around for high-yield savings accounts right now. Online marketplaces make it easier than ever to compare rates and lenders, both in one location.

Shop for a high-yield savings account online now.

Because you'll maintain flexibility

As noted, high-yield savings accounts function just like traditional savings accounts, albeit with much higher interest rates. So you won't need to sacrifice access to your funds as you would with a certificate of deposit (CD) account, for example, nor will you need to worry about getting hit with any penalties for accessing your funds at any point.

And while flexibility is always critical, it's especially so now with inflation rising and the need for emergency access to your funds more pronounced than it may be in a different economy. A high-yield savings account, in other words, won't prevent you from making a withdrawal in an urgent situation, and it won't prevent you from adding more money to the account when you want to, either.

Because you may already be banking online

If you've already started shopping for a high-yield savings account or plan to soon, one item will become apparent fairly quickly – the best rates will mostly be available with online banks versus those with in-person branches. So you may need to open an account online.

But if you're already doing most of your banking online anyway, this will be a seamless transition. With just some basic documentation and information, you can even transfer money into a high-yield savings account on your phone or via your desktop today and, more importantly, start earning one of those higher interest rates immediately.

The bottom line

With inflation surging, savers will need to be strategic and smart with where they keep their money. A high-yield savings account merits serious consideration in this climate. With high interest rates that outpace inflation, a structure that will allow savers to maintain a flexible approach and a seamless transition for those already banking online, this can be the right account at the right time. Just be sure to diligently shop around for accounts before making a decision, as even minor interest rate differences among banks can add up to substantial earnings differences over time.