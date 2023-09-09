Irvine police use Narcan to save puppy from overdosing on fentanyl

Irvine police use Narcan to save puppy that was overdosing on fentanyl Irvine police use Narcan to save puppy that was overdosing on fentanyl 00:26

Officers from the Irvine Police Department sprung into action when they found a puppy overdosing on fentanyl.

The harrowing incident happened yesterday after police arrested two people inside a Walmart for narcotics possession. Officers found the suspects' puppy inside their car and noticed it had been exposed to fentanyl.

The puppy began to show signs of an overdose. Officers quickly gave the dog a dose of Narcan, possibly saying its life. One of the officers rushed the puppy to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Irvine police arrested Caleb Aaron Gibson, 29, and Katherine Marylou Menke, 27, for animal cruelty and possession of narcotics.

The puppy is recovering well and will soon be given to the Animal Services Unit.