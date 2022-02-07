IRS says it will scrap facial-recognition ID.me plan following backlash

The IRS on Monday said it will stop using face-recognition technology to authenticate taxpayers when they create online accounts. The decision comes amid a backlash from privacy advocates, taxpayers and lawmakers against the image-based system from verification company ID.me.

The IRS said the shift away from use of the facial-recognition technology will "occur over the coming weeks" to avoid disruptions during tax filing season, which is already facing a backlog of returns and paperwork. The plan had drawn criticism among civil liberties advocates and ordinary taxpayers over concerns that the system — which requires users to upload their ID and submit a selfie or video chat with an agent — could provide troves of personal information to hackers.

On Monday, four congressional Democrats wrote to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, urging the agency to pause its use of facial-recognition technology for taxpayers logging into their IRS.gov accounts, citing concerns about privacy, data security and access for people without internet access.

In its statement that it will move away from using third-party face-recognition technology, the IRS added that it will develop "an additional authentication process that does not involve facial recognition." It didn't specify what that process would include.

"The IRS takes taxpayer privacy and security seriously, and we understand the concerns that have been raised," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in the statement. "Everyone should feel comfortable with how their personal information is secured, and we are quickly pursuing short-term options that do not involve facial recognition."