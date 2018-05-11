Iran's supreme leader shares photo reading Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury"

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shared an image of himself reading the Persian-language edition of Michael Wolff's 2018 book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" on Friday, just days after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

Wolff's bombshell exposé on the Trump administration shot to the top of Amazon's and Barnes & Noble's best-seller list in January. The tell-all book claims to detail the dysfunction inside the White House, but was heavily disputed by Mr. Trump and members of his administration.

BBC News' Hadi Nili reports the image was taken by court photographer Raouf Mohseni at this year's Tehran International Book Fair.

Photo by Raouf Mohseni, a photographer working for his supremacy's office, aka "court photographer".

Looks legit to me. Though I won't be surprised if @MichaelWolffNYC & his publisher @HenryHolt wouldn't have any idea about this translation.https://t.co/Hu51Pj8jWq — Hadi Nili (@HadiNili) May 11, 2018

Earlier this week, Khamenei responded to Mr. Trump's announcement about the Iran deal by saying his speech contained "over 10 lies," without elaborating on what they were. He also said Mr. Trump's remarks threatened both Iran's people and its theocratic government.

"The body of this man, Trump, will turn to ashes and become the food of the worms and ants, while the Islamic Republic continues to stand," Khamenei said.