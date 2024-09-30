Iran executes 2 men in public over killing of police officer during armed robbery

Iran court sentences seven anti-government protesters to be executed

Iranian authorities on Monday executed two men in public over the killing of a police officer during an armed robbery in central Iran, according to the judiciary.

"The death sentence of two armed robbers was carried out this morning in the city of Khomein" in the central Markazi province, the judiciary's Mizan Online reported, citing the local prosecutor.

According to the report, the sentence was carried out in public on Monday morning.

Iran, which performs death sentences by hanging, rarely executes convicts in public.

The two convicts shot dead a police officer almost four years ago while attempting to flee after clashes with law enforcement, Mizan reported.

Iran carries out the highest number of executions annually after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International. The number of executions was 2023 is the highest recorded since 2015 and marked a 48% increase from 2022 and a 172% increase from 2021, Amnesty said.

According to Human Rights Watch, Iran executed at least 87 people last month, including 29 in one day.

"The Iranian authorities are carrying out an egregious execution spree while trumpeting their recent presidential elections as evidence of genuine change," said Nahid Naghshbandi, acting Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The Islamic republic uses capital punishment for major crimes including murder and drug trafficking, as well as rape and sexual assault cases.