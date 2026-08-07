From inside Iran's Evin Prison, U.S. citizen Reza Valizadeh gives update on conditions, fears exposure to disease

This week, CBS News received another recording from inside the notorious Evin Prison in Iran with an update from U.S. citizen and journalist Reza Valizadeh.

He last reached out in June, and he wants his most recent statement to be made public, as well, according to his attorney Ryan Fayhee.

Valizadeh is one of the five U.S. citizens still trapped in Iran, two of them at Evin. Three others are believed to be under exit bans, which means Iranian authorities are preventing them from leaving the country.

In this latest recording obtained by CBS News, Valizadeh shared updates about his condition and that of fellow American Kamran Hekmati, who was just ordered back to prison after having been granted medical leave that lasted under 30 days.

File: Kamran Hekmati Foley Foundation

Hekmati attempted to get medical care for what is believed to be a recurring cancer, according to his U.S.-based advocate, Kieran Ramsey, of Global Reach. He was unable to obtain chemotherapy treatment, however. Hekmati is a Jewish Iranian-American from New York, and about to turn 62 next week. He was arrested after the 12-day Israel-Iran war in 2025 on charges related to past travel to Israel. The State Department considers both Hekmati and Valizadeh to be wrongfully detained.

Valizadeh is a dual Iranian American citizen who used to work for Radio Free Europe's Persian language service and has been imprisoned in Iran since 2024. He said that for the past five months, the Iranian authorities haven't allowed his family to visit, which he believes is punishment.

He said he is also worried about exposure to a fellow prisoner who was suffering symptoms of tuberculosis, like coughing up blood, and says for more than a year now the prisoners have had little to no medical care. CBS News shared the remarks with the Iranian mission based at the United Nations, and was told it had no comment.

Reza Valizadeh is seen in an undated photo provided by his family. Valizadeh Family via AP

Valizadeh's lawyer, Ryan Fayhee, said in a statement that it is essential that President Trump prioritize the release of wrongfully detained Americans in his negotiations with Iran.

The Trump administration has never publicly confirmed that it has raised the specific cases of the American detainees in Iran during past months of negotiations.

In June, a Trump administration official told CBS News in a statement that the administration is closely tracking Valizadeh's case, along with the other U.S. citizens currently detained in Iran, and is "working diligently" to secure their release.

It is risky for Valizadeh to release this message, but he's desperate.

Here is a transcript of the part of Valizadeh's voice memo from inside Evin Prison that CBS News received this week and that has been cleared for release by his attorney and advocate: