Apple unveils the iPhone 13: Here's what's new and what it'll cost

Apple's iPhone 13, unveiled to the usual fanfare in a virtual event earlier this week, is available for pre-order starting today. The lineup includes several models, while Apple also announced a redesigned Apple Watch and new IPads.

Here's what you need to know about the iPhone 13 and Apple's other new gear:

iPhone 13 will be released for pre-order on Friday, September 17. The full iPhone 13 lineups will be available in stores and delivered to customers beginning September 24.

Like last year's model, the iPhone 13 is available in four sizes and a range of colors. Pricing for the base model of the new flagship phone will start at $699 for 128 GB of storage. The larger, more powerful iPhone Pro and Pro Max will start at $999 for 128 GB storage. Apple will also continue to sell the compact iPhone Mini, which usually retails for about $100 less than the base model.

Although the latest design is similar to last year's iPhone 12, the new device features several enhancements including a zippy new A15 Bionic processor, improved cameras and a smaller front-facing sensor notch.

The iPhone 13 also includes improved 5G capabilities. Last year's iPhone, which introduced the new faster wireless network, sold more than 100 million units. But the new iPhone 13 will help 5G find an even wider audience this year and next, said Dan Ives, an Apple analyst for Wedbush Securities, in a report. It also should help further boost Apple's stock market value.

The Apple iPhone 13 ranges in price from $699 for the base device to $999 for the Pro model.

"iPhone 13 could push 5G to roughly 250 million customers," Ives said. "Most consumers update their phones every three years so if you didn't get a 5G phone last year, there's a greater chance you will this product cycle. This puts 5G in the hands of a lot of consumers, who will want to make the most of the technology. We believe the iPhone 'supercycle,' which includes other devices and services, will translate into a $3 trillion market cap for Apple in 2022."

Is the iPhone 13 for you?

The iPhone 13 is a powerful and capable device. But if you're like most people, you probably don't need to upgrade your smartphone every year.

While Apple fans may argue that every new iPhone is the latest and greatest, in recent years each upgrade has proved to be an iteration on the previous model — not a breakthrough. If you have one of the latest models, such as the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, don't feel pressured to upgrade, even if you lack 5G capability. While 5G is indeed a transformational technology that has the potential to enable lots of cool innovations, its rollout has been slow — it's not even available yet in most markets.

But there are two groups of customers who might find the iPhone 13 — especially the Pro and Pro Max models — to be more essential: parents and people who work remotely. You can't retake photos of your kids and the new cameras take spectacular photos. Remote and hybrid workers will appreciate multitasking with the faster processor and Center Stage video calls.

"The iPhone 13 announcement is almost counterintuitively important," said Apple analyst Rene Ritchie. "The focus is on the processor, camera and radio updates rather than big design changes. It's not as flashy as a redesigned phone, but the additional power and 5G features are significant for a lot of people."

Apple Watch

Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 7, featuring the first major redesign of the smartwatch since it debuted in 2015.

The new watch's round edges provide more screen real estate in a familiar form factor. The Apple Watch Series 7 has also received a processor update — the S7 SiP (System in Package). The S7 chip should provide additional performance with less drain on the battery.

Although the new watch does not include additional health features, Apple watchers say a thermometer and blood sugar sensor are rumored for subsequent devices.

iPad

Apple also redesigned the iPad Mini with square edges to make it more closely resemble the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The refreshed tablet also comes with a new processor that makes it several times faster and more power-efficient than the previous generation. Apple also updated the base model iPad with the same processor. Prices will start at $329.

What's new about the iPad 9 and iPad Mini 6?

Apple also announced the latest iteration of the iPad on Tuesday, the iPad 9. The device, powered by the A13 processor, promises impressively fast performance (compared with high-end Android tablets, per Apple) and an upgraded 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera.

But that's not all the tablet news: There's a new iPad Mini on the way as well. The iPad Mini 6 features an edge-to-edge liquid Retina display, Apple Pencil support, a USB-C port, 5G connectivity and the new A15 processor. And like the iPad 9, the new Apple tablet now makes use of Center Stage, so its camera will stay trained on you even if you move around during your FaceTime or Zoom calls.

The iPad 9 starts at $329 for the 64GB model, while the iPad Mini 6 starts at $499. Both are available for pre-order today, and will be available on Sept. 24.

iPad 9, $329 (pre-order)

iPad mini 6, $499 (pre-order)