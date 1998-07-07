Internet Stock Rally Fizzles

Internet issues surged in early trading Tuesday, only to close lower as exhausted investors finally gave the high-flying stocks a rest.

Yahoo!, for instance, reached as high as 207 1/2 as speculation persisted the company will follow in the footsteps of rivals Lycos and Excite and announce a stock split when it releases earnings Wednesday. But shares sagged after the first fifteen minutes of trading, and continued to lose steam, closing off 8 1/4 to 191.

Even at a recent trading price of 193 9/16, Yahoo is still valued at about $8.8 billion, more than Union Carbide, a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Shares of other portal players also sank Tuesday: Lycos dropped 15 percent to 85, giving back about 75 percent of its Monday gains; Excite fell 10 3/4 to 96 1/4; and Netscape lost 3 to 36.

Zapata , a fish meal company, lost 20 percent to 17 5/16 a day after revealing plans to become an Internet powerhouse.

A couple of Internet stocks were able to add to spectacular gains achieved Monday, although they also closed well off their highs. Inktomi, which was boosted by a "market outperform" rating from Goldman Sachs, the lead underwriter of its recent IPO, tacked on another 2 7/8 to 76 1/2.

And Egghead.com jumped ahead 11/16 to 15 1/2. The computer and software and hardware retailer, which earlier this year closed up its stores to focus entirely on the Internet, surged more than 40 percent on Monday after issuing a press release detailing the growth of its 1-year-old Surplus Auction Web site.

Egghead.com was the most active stock on Wall Street, with more than 26 million shares changing hands. Trading in most Internet issues was extraordinarily heavy: Five of the top 10 most active stocks on the Nasdaq were Internet pure plays.

Most of the trades in many of these stocks came in blocks of less than 10,000 shares, which usually come from individual investors as opposed to institutions. Fund managers and other institutions usually buy huge blocks of shares. Yahoo, for instance, had less than a half dozen trades of more than 10,000 shares by 11 a.m. ET.

Written By Darren Chervitz