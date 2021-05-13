Instagram launches feature to let users add pronouns to profile

Instagram users will now be able to easily add their gender identity to their profiles, after the platform launched a dedicated section for pronouns.

Users can share up to four pronouns with the new feature. They can be selected from a list of dozens of options, including she, he, they, ze, ve and many others, to prevent users from adding inappropriate words. Instagram plans to update the list of terms over time.

If users want to request a pronoun that is not featured on the already-existing list, they can submit a form to Instagram with their request.

To add your pronouns, go to your profile, click "edit profile," select the "pronouns" option under your display name and type any pronouns you want to select. In the same section, you can choose if you want to share your pronouns publicly or privately with your followers only.

Pronouns are visible directly next to users' names on their profiles. They will automatically be private, visible only for users' followers, for users under the age of 18.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

Users are able to edit or remove their pronouns at any time. The feature frees up some of the valuable150-character bio space, which users previously used to feature pronouns, for other text and emoji.

The new feature, which is optional, is currently available in a few countries, but Instagram did not give any further details. The company says it plans to roll out the option to more countries in the future.

Several other platforms already allow users to add their gender identity to their profiles, including dating apps like OkCupid as well as rideshare companies like Lyft. Facebook has allowed users to share their pronouns for years, but the options are limited to he/him, she/her and they/them.

Just hours into his presidential term, Joe Biden's remastered White House website allowed users to choose their pronouns. The site's contact form allows individuals to select from the following list: she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share. Those who select "other" also have the option to write in what pronouns they use.