Injured World Cup Fan Dies In Hospital

A bystander hit by a car during a World Cup celebration along the Champs-Elysees has died.

The unidentified victim died at the Beaujon hospital in Clichy, near Paris, a spokesman for Paris' public hospitals said.

Thirty-three people are still hospitalized from the accident early Monday. A woman apparently panicked when the crowd pounded her vehicle and she plowed into a crowd of revelers.

About 80 people were injured and 10 people are still in serious condition.

More than a million people were on the avenue at the time. The celebratory mood quickly turned to horror as dozens of ambulances and 200 rescue workers converged.

The driver, a 44-year-old teacher who had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, panicked and ran away. Her son later brought the distraught woman to a police station.

France Info radio reported Tuesday the woman is in a psychiatric hospital.

This was the second death in France related to the World Cup. A French actor was stabbed to death by an apparently deranged English fan following the England-Argentina game.

And a French policeman remains in a coma after his head was beaten by a German man wielding an iron bar.

