Jobless claims climbing in sign of ongoing distress in labor market

The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid remains stuck at a high level.

Some 870,000 people filed for state unemployment benefits in the week ending September 19, the Labor Department said Thursday. (The figures are adjusted for seasonal variation.) That amounts to an increase of 4,000 from the week before, and is four times the typical weekly level before the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

Another 630,000 workers applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a program for the self-employed and gig workers.

