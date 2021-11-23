As inflation jumps, here's a look at how much more Americans are paying for food and fuel

Americans are paying higher prices this year than in roughly three decades. Inflation surged 6.2% in October, paced by steep increases in heating fuel, gasoline and food, labor data showed last week.

As inflation rises, here's a closer look at the rise in costs for two major household expenses — food and fuel — that have spiked compared with a year ago.

Fuel

Fuel oil — up 60% to average of $3.42 per gallon

Gasoline (unleaded regular) — up 57% to average of $3.48 per gallon

Diesel fuel — up 44% to $3.55 per gallon

Related: Biden to announce U.S. will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Meat

Uncooked beef — up average of 15% to $5.24 per pound

Boneless chuck roast — USDA choice up 29% to $7.40 per pound

Ground beef — up 18% to $4.72 per pound

Bacon (sliced) — up 28% to $7.32 per pound

Chicken breast (boneless) — up 9.1% to $3.59 per pound

Fresh whole chicken — down 3.6% to $1.52 per pound

Dairy

Eggs (grade A large) — up 29% to $1.82 per dozen

Whole milk — up 8.4% to $3.66 per gallon

American processed cheese — down 5.8% to $3.99 per pound

Natural cheddar cheese — down 3.3% to $5.34 per pound



Beverages

Ground coffee — up 6.1% to average of $4.80 per pound

Malt beverages (16 ounces) — up 4% to $1.55

Wine (red or white) — up 3.2% to $12.94 per liter

Orange juice (frozen concentrate, 12 ounces) — up 14% to $2.63

Snacks

Potato chips (16 ounces) — up 4.6% to $5.27

Chocolate chip cookies — down 0.9% to $3.82 per pound

Other staples

White sugar — up 13% to average of 71 cents per pound

White rice — up 2.9% to 79 cents per pound

White bread — up 1.5% to $1.53 per pound

Whole wheat bread — up 0.2% to $2.18 per pound

White flour — down 12% to 40 cents per pound

Spaghetti and macaroni — down 13% to $1.07 per pound

