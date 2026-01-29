Indonesian couple caned 140 times for sex outside marriage and drinking alcohol

Banda Aceh, Indonesia — Sharia police caned a couple 140 times each in Indonesia's Aceh province on Thursday for having sex outside marriage and drinking alcohol, likely one of the severest such punishments since the deeply conservative region adopted Islamic law.

Sexual relations between an unmarried couple are strictly outlawed in Aceh, the only place in Indonesia to impose a version of sharia.

The couple, a man and a woman, were struck on their backs with a rattan stick in a public park while dozens of people watched, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

A woman accused of having sex outside marriage is publicly caned by a member of the Sharia police in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 29, 2026. CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty

The woman fainted after enduring her punishment and was escorted to an ambulance.

In total, the pair received 140 lashes: 100 for sex outside marriage and 40 for consuming alcohol, the head of Banda Aceh's Sharia police, Muhammad Rizal, told AFP.

It is thought to be one of the highest numbers of cane lashes imposed since sharia was implemented after Aceh was granted special autonomy in 2001.

A medical team and Sharia police members carry a woman who fainted after being publicly caned by a member of the Sharia police in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Jan. 29, 2026. CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty

The couple were among six people flogged for breaking the Islamic code, including a sharia police officer and his female partner, who were caught in close proximity in a private place.

That couple received 23 strikes each.

"As promised, we make no exceptions, especially not for our own members. This certainly tarnishes our name," Rizal said.

Caning retains strong support in Aceh to punish a range of offenses, including gambling, drinking alcohol, having gay sex and having sexual relations outside marriage. Men can also be caned for missing Friday prayers.

Last year, two men were publicly flogged 76 times each after they were found guilty of sexual relations by the sharia court. They had been caught hugging and kissing in a public bathroom.

While there is no national law against homosexual relations in Indonesia, under the autonomy granted to Banda Aceh in 2001, the federal government cannot intervene in the province's Sharia law enforcement.