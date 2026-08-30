Indianapolis Colts player Keenan Allen arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Indianapolis Colts player Keenan Allen was arrested early Sunday for driving under the influence, police said.

Allen, 34, was taken into custody in Indiana's capital city after officers "noticed signs of intoxication" while conducting a traffic investigation at around 1 a.m. local time, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation initially stemmed from a parking violation, as police said Allen's car had stopped in a no-parking zone in the city's downtown area. When officers spoke to Allen, who was the driver, they suspected he was intoxicated and investigated further.

A booking photo of Keenan Allen provided by Indianapolis Police. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Allen was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OVWI) and endangering a person, police said. They didn't provide more information about the incident or whether others were in the car with him. His blood alcohol level would have been .08 or higher to warrant a DWI charge.

Police said the Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final decision about charges in Allen's case.

The arrest comes fewer than two weeks after Allen signed with the Colts and as he enters his 14th NFL season, CBS Sports reported. He made one catch during the team's preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The Colts told CBS News in a statement that they were "aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night."

"We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time," the statement said.

Allen previously played 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Chicago Bears. He has been selected for the NFL's Pro Bowl team six times throughout his career.