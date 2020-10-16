Indianapolis Colts say coronavirus tests came back negative after retesting

Four people in the Indianapolis Colts organization initially tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Friday. Their samples were retested, and the tests came back negative, the team said in a statement.

The Colts didn't say whether any of the people who initially tested positive were players. The team planned to continue preparing for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"All is well," owner Jim Irsay said on Twitter. He later tweeted he would be giving away four tickets to Sunday's game and $1,000 in spending money to one of his followers on the platform.

After learning about the initial positive tests Friday morning, the Colts closed their practice facility. The team said they consulted with the NFL and planned to reopen the facility Friday afternoon.

After five weeks in the NFL season, several teams have been hit by the pandemic. The Atlanta Falcons announced their team's second positive test this week, and the Tennessee Titans played a rare Tuesday game after an outbreak kept the team from playing for over two weeks.