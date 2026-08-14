Indiana's White River breaks 1913 flooding record as governor declares state of emergency

Entire neighborhoods in Indiana are underwater after the White River rose to record-breaking levels, cresting at more than 24.5 feet, which is over a foot higher than the record set in 1913.

Since Tuesday, more than 11 inches of rain have fallen east of Indianapolis. Gov. Mike Braun declared a state of emergency on Thursday and mobilized the Indiana National Guard.

"Our state response is fully mobilized, resources are moving where they're needed, and we will continue working around the clock to support every impacted community," Braun said in a statement.

In Anderson, Indiana, people were ordered to evacuate after several feet of water covered streets and surrounded homes.

Charlie Simmons, who lives in Anderson, said he just rebuilt his home.

"I've been working on it for about the last year," he said. "I got in a couple months ago. Now it's destroyed."

As a lifelong Anderson resident, Simmons said he's never seen flooding this severe.

The town of Yorktown, Indiana, which is in Delaware County, shared videos Thursday on its Facebook page, showing the widespread damage and severity of the flooding.

Flooding in Yorktown, Indiana Town of Yorktown, Indiana

Meanwhile, in nearby Franklin County, swampy water covered train tracks and streets, and for the second consecutive day, several feet of water surrounded homes in Cambridge City.

First responders have rescued dozens of people across the region.

First responders have helped to rescue people across the region as extreme flooding slams parts of Indiana. Everton Volunteer Fire Department

The flooding could still worsen as the river is expected to continue to spill over its banks until Sunday.