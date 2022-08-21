3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash

Three Indiana State University students were killed in a car crash Sunday morning, the university announced. Five people total, including "several" football players, were involved in the single-car wreck, according to the school.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been released.

"It is with great sorrow that Indiana State University announces that police are working to positively identify three people who died in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning," the university said.

According to a news release from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the car left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire. The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The other two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A cause for the crash was not given.

Congressman Larry Bucshon, who represents Indiana's 8th congressional district, offered his condolences.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of the Indiana State University students tragically killed in a car crash early today. I am praying for the entire ISU community," he tweeted.

ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis called the accident a "terrible tragedy," and said, "our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

An ISU women's soccer match that had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon was postponed due to the accident, the university announced. ISU will also be offering counseling services for students, faculty, and staff, according to a statement from the school.