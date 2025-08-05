4 dead, 50 missing after flash floods and landslide hit Indian village

New Delhi — At least four people were killed and 50 more were missing after massive flash floods and a landslide in the hilly north Indian state of Uttarakhand swept away dozens of homes Tuesday.

The flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in the state's Uttarkashi district, sweeping through the village of Dharali, a popular tourist destination dotted with hotels and restaurants.

Indian news outlets broadcast videos showing a massive wave of water gushing through the area, sweeping away houses and cars along the path.

Teams from the local police, the national disaster response force and the army were involved in search and rescue operations.

Houses are partially buried by a mudslide, amid flash floods, in Dharali, Uttarakhand, India, Aug. 5, 2025. Indian Army Central Command via X/Handout via Reuters

The four deaths were confirmed by Uttarkashi magistrate Prashant Arya, but he told reporters that crews were still assessing the extent of the damage.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told reporters that people were being evacuated to safer places and the situation is being constantly monitored.

The local police posted pictures of the deluge and destruction on social platform X and warned people to stay away from the river.

India's Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall across the state until Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of victims and said, "No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people."

Extreme weather events like flash floods and landslides are not uncommon in India's ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which scientists have linked to climate change.

In 2023, a flash flood in the country's northeast killed at least 47 people.