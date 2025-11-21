Pilot killed in Indian fighter jet crash during a demo flight at Dubai Air Show

The pilot of an Indian combat plane died after the aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight for spectators at the Dubai Air Show, the Indian Air Force said Friday.

The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat aircraft used in the Indian Air Force, crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time after the pilot had flown across the site of the biennial air show in Dubai several times.

An eyewitness video showed the moment that Indian fighter jet Tejas crashed and burst into flames on Friday (November 21) during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show.



Eyewitness social media footage captured the plane appearing to lose control as it dived directly toward the ground just before crashing inside the airfield.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the crash and said "the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident."

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," it said in a statement. It said, "A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

The leader of India's opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, also expressed his condolences in a social media post on Friday.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service," Gandhi said on X.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

The city-state's second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

View of the national colors of the United Arab Emirates in the sky as part of the Fursan Al Emarat team's air show at the Dubai Air Show. Katharina Kausche/picture alliance via Getty Images

Friday marked the last day of the week-long air show, and many families gathered in the grandstand area of the airport to watch the display.

"Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site," the Dubai Media Office, which responds to crises in the emirate, said in a post on X.

Police and emergency personnel could be seen at the crash site afterward, with firefighting foam sprayed across the road. An SUV bearing diplomatic plates flying the Indian flag also could be seen.

The air show resumed flight demonstrations about an hour and a half afterward, with the Russian Knights flying overhead as emergency crews still worked the crash site.

Emergency services attend the scene after an Indian HAL Tejas crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport on Nov. 21, 2025. Dubai Media Office via AP



Tejas is India's indigenous fighter aircraft, built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The lightweight, single-engine jet is expected to bolster India's depleted fighter fleet as China expands its military presence in South Asia, including by strengthening defense ties with India's rival Pakistan.

In September, India's Defense Ministry signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, or HAL, to procure 97 Tejas jets for the air force. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027.

The Indian government also signed a deal with HAL in 2021 for 83 Tejas aircraft. Deliveries, expected last year, have been delayed largely because of shortages of engines that must be imported from the United States.

On Thursday, India's Press Information Bureau rejected some social media claims alleging that a Tejas aircraft had experienced an oil leak while on display at the air show. In a statement on X, it called the posts "false" and said they were attempts to undermine the "fighter's proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda."

It was unclear whether the aircraft in question was the one that crashed on Friday.

A Tejas fighter jet crashed in the western Indian state of Rajasthan last year, but the pilot ejected safely in that incident.