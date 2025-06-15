Bridge collapse at popular tourist destination in India kills at least 2 dead, injures 32

At least two people died and 32 others were injured after an iron bridge over a river collapsed on Sunday at a popular tourist destination in India's western Maharashtra state, the state's top elected official said.

Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, said at least six people were hospitalized in critical condition because of their injuries. In a social media post, Fadnavis said he was "deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident" and offered condolences to the families of the victims who died.

Local media reported that scores of tourists were on the bridge when it collapsed, plunging many into the swollen river. Fadnavis also acknowledged people had been swept away and said a search operation was ongoing to find them. Six people have been rescued so far, he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "expressed deep grief" over the collapse in a phone conversation with Fadnavis where he pledged to provide any resources necessary to the Maharashtra state government, according to the chief minister's office.

The incident occurred in the Kundamala area in Pune district, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days, giving the river a steady flow, Press Trust of India reported.

It was not raining when the bridge collapsed in an area frequented by picnickers, the news agency reported.

Rescuers work at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. AP Photo

Police said teams of the National Disaster Response Force and other search and recovery units have undertaken rescue operations, Press Trust said.

India's infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.