In Colombia, Anderson Cooper discovers the surprising thrills of birding

This week on 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper reports from the misty mountains of western Colombia, where birding is thriving in a place once scarred by conflict.

Drizzly, overcast conditions bring the forests to life, with species like the gold-ringed tanager drawing enthusiasts from around the world. An activity that might sound dull at first quickly reveals a vibrant ecosystem hidden in the foliage.

For Cooper, birding was unfamiliar — and he says he was was initially skeptical. But with an expert guide helping to spot fast-moving birds, he found himself pulled into what he described as a "drama" unfolding in the trees. Sudden encounters, like vultures sweeping overhead, turned curiosity into genuine excitement.

Enthusiasts say birding's appeal lies in its simplicity and unpredictability. It doesn't require travel to far-away places. Birds are everywhere. In the end, Cooper says, he understood birding's appeal.

The video above was edited by Scott Rosann.

Julián Manrique for 60 Minutes

Julián Manrique for 60 Minutes

Julián Manrique for 60 Minutes

Julián Manrique for 60 Minutes