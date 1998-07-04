Illinois' Willis Commits Suicide

Steve Willis, who was expected to be Illinois' starting free safety this season, committed suicide, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Willis' death Wednesday night was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said Thursday.

"This is such a shame because Steve Willis was a very intelligent and articulate young man who had his whole life in front of him and who would have been very successful in any future endeavor," coach Ron Turner said.

Willis, 22, was from St. Louis. He started eight games at safety last season and finished with 39 tackles.

