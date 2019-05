Star goalkeeper Iker Casillas rushed to hospital after suffering heart attack during practice

Porto, Portugal — Veteran goalkeeper Iker Casillas has had a heart attack but is out of danger, FCPorto said Wednesday. The Portuguese club said Casillas fell ill during a practice session and remains hospitalized, but the "heart condition has been resolved."

It said the 37-year-old Spaniard is "doing well" and is in stable condition. Porto said the practice session at the team's training center was interrupted so doctors could attend to Casillas.

No timeline was given for how long the goalkeeper will be sidelined. Defending champion Porto trails Benfica by two points in the Portuguese league with two games left.

Iker Casillas of FC Porto in action on May 6, 2018 in Porto, Portugal. Octavio Passos / Getty

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 after 16 seasons with Real Madrid, which he helped win five Spanish league titles and three Champions League trophies. In a statement, his former team offered its support after the incident.

"Real Madrid C. F. and all of madridismo look forward to seeing our legendary captain back in good health as soon as possible and we send him all the encouragement in the world," the club said in a statement.

Casillas also helped Spain's national team win one World Cup and two European Championships. The goalkeeper's contract with Porto was recently extended until the end of the 2019-20 season, with an option for another one-year extension.

Fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal tweeted: "A big hug to you Iker in this moment."

Un abrazo enorme a @IkerCasillas en este momento. Fuerza Iker ! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 1, 2019