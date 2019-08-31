Missile strike targets jihadists in shellshocked Syrian province

Idlib, Syria — A U.S. missile strike on Saturday reportedly killed at least 40 jihadists. The attack is said to have targeted a meeting of jihadist leaders in the province of Idlib.

More than 3 million people live in this corner of Syria and after eight years of civil war, many have nowhere left to run.

In this dank bunker, CBS News found children hiding from the insanity above.

People walk next to fire, debris and a damaged truck after a deadly airstrike, said to be in Maarat al-Numan, Idlib province, Syria August 28, 2019. Picture taken August 28, 2019. Handout via REUTERS / SYRIA CIVIL DEFENCE

One family dug out this cave by hand, an air shelter underneath their own home. When there are Syrian regime or Russian jets and helicopters in the air, the children come down here and take shelter.

Toddlers, clutching their teddy bears, taking cover from the bombs of their own government.

Parts of Idlib are now eerily quiet, like the town of Maarat al Numan, abandoned by tens of thousands of its residents after airstrikes targeted a busy market last month. Fifty were killed, by some reports.

The Derwish family, who farm olives and cherries on the outskirts of town, have hung on, but now they've packed a few possessions and are heading to a camp. They told us their children are terrified by the bombing raids.

When asked if the kids understood the war, Jeama said, "They're kids. They see the jets and the bombs, but they don't understand."