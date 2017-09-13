Identical twins give birth hours apart in Massachusetts hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- A pair of identical twin sisters gave birth at the same hospital within hours of each other last month, CBS Boston reports.

According to Mount Auburn Hospital, Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone were excited when they found out their due dates were only 13 days apart.

"We talked about how awesome it would be to go into labor the same day and be in the same place," McGeoch said.

The problem was that McGeoch lives in Charlestown and Pistone lives about two hours away in Brewster on Cape Cod.

"I wanted to give birth by midwife so I chose Mount Auburn Hospital," said McGeoch. "Hoped to convince my sister to do the same, but she lives on the Cape, so she and her husband wanted to have their baby on Cape Cod."

But McGeoch's due date of Aug. 1 came and went. She was induced on Aug. 13, which just happened to be her sister's due date. That's when Pistone and her husband William decided to drive all the way from Cape Cod so the sisters could be together.

"We thought if we could just get together then we would both go into labor," McGeoch said.

It worked! The two sisters gave birth in adjoining rooms at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

On Aug. 15, McGeoch delivered little William Charles Bubenicek at 10:41 p.m., and at 6:54 p.m., Pistone gave birth to Andi Isabella Pistone.