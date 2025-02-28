How an Idaho boy's ninth birthday wish struck an entirely different tone

9-year-old invites special needs rec center where he volunteers to birthday party

Coeur d'Alene, Idaho — Your birthday is the one time of year when it's OK to be selfish. It's all about you, and kids have been basking in that blessing for as long as we've had candles.

But for 9-year-old Grant Mullen of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, his last birthday party struck a different tone entirely.

Last year, Grant's father Mark began volunteering at SNR, a recreation center for people with special needs. Not long after he started, he got Grant to volunteer as well.



"It's so important to get your children involved at a young age," Mark told CBS News. "It really makes a huge difference."

And when Mark asked Grant what he wanted for his birthday last September, he was pleasantly surprised by the answer.

"We asked him, 'What would you like to do for your birthday? Who do you want to invite? What do you want?' It just couldn't have been better than what he said," Mark said. "The most perfect answer ever."

Grant's wish was to invite everyone at SNR to his birthday party.

"Because they don't get invited to birthdays," Grant explained. "Sometimes people don't get as much love. It's sad."

The SNR group got together with the Mullen family again this past week. The parents told CBS News that a lot of their kids indeed don't get invited to a lot of birthday parties. But as they mingled, it became clear that Grant wasn't just being kind when he sent out those invitations. He truly wanted them here.

"They are nicer, kinder," Grant said. "And they don't get mad all the time."

That feeling was mutual.



"He's my best friend," said Cade Johnson of Grant.

Added Sam McEnany, "I just love him. He's my brother."

And with friends like these, who needs presents.