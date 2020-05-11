ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": Economy shows little signs of improving

Payrolls declined by 20.5 million in April, the worst month of job loss in U.S. history, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate climbed to 14.7%, the highest since the Great Depression. Experts anticipate the unemployment rate to keep rising, as millions of Americans are still filing unemployment claims per week.

1. Hassett: Unemployment rates to skyrocket past 20%

Jobless rate will be "towards 20 percent by next month" and then "probably trough" in May or June, White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett projected on "Face the Nation" this weekend. At that point, Hassett thinks unemployment rate will be "north of 20." You have to go back to the Great Depression to see these kind of rates in U.S. economic history.

What do Americans need right now: 1 in five US children are going hungry right now, according to Brookings. When asked if the Trump administration would consider increasing the amount of money available for food stamps as Democrats are urging them to do, Hassett replied that "we need to look at everything." Yet the White House has put negotiations with Congress on hold until late May or June. Hassett said that's in order to watch what happens in the states as thy "turn their economies back on." "Does the opening of the state lead to a new outbreak of the disease."

2. America will see a "re-imagining" of the workplace post-COVID-19

Former Google exec says a "reimagining" of the workplace is coming after COVID crisis

"One way to think about this is that this one month, two months period has brought forth 10 years of forward change," Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told "Face the Nation".

What Schmidt said : "We're gonna have to re-imagine how the workplace works. We're going to have to figure out how to get people into buildings that they're fearful of. My guess is we'll have more demand for office space, not less, because people will want social distancing. We're going to have to think about hub-and-spoke systems where local people don't travel so far because they don't want to be in public transit for so long. So we're gonna have to really rethink how businesses operate. They need their employees back."

especially for rural areas. What Schmidt said : "So all of a sudden, the Internet is no longer optional. It's fundamental to doing business, to operate, to live our lives, all sorts of much higher expectations as a result. For example, we need much better broadband in the rural areas. Another example will be tele-health. 80 percent of the visits to doctors are right now in tele-health. People have been wanting this to happen for years. Now using remote monitoring, we can actually measure everybody and do it remotely."

Manufacturing will need to make a move: Schmidt noted some technology will need to move to the U.S. "We've built in the last 10 or 20 years this extraordinarily efficient global supply chain with many, many steps. We've now learned that it's not resilient. There has been for at least a decade a great concern about our over-reliance on Taiwan in particular for foreign chip manufacturing and there is an initiative within the government which is very important, that we get domestic supply of foundries…"

3. Gottlieb: New antigen testing a "game changer:

Gottlieb says newly approved test could be "game changer" in fight against virus

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb called the FDA approval of the first antigen tested to detect COVID-19 antibodies a "game changer" for testing ability in the U.S. in part because most doctors already have the machines to process these tests in their offices. They currently use them for strep throat and flu. The CDC needs to come out with flexible guidelines on how doctors can protect their offices and protect their staff while conducting this testing.

"I think we need to get a better system in place. If the government's going to take control of the supply of these kinds of therapeutics and they don't necessarily have to do that, they chose to do that, they need to have a good system in place for allocation," Gottlieb said. "Here, in this case, Gilead gave a half a million doses to the federal government. They distributed initially about 4,000 in New York City, which is the city that I'm familiar with. I think they should've been trying to push out as many doses as fast as possible because more supply is coming into the market. There's no reason to hoard it or hold onto it. And so hopefully when they start to contemplate the next therapeutic and there will be more therapeutics in the fall or a vaccine and how they allocate that, they're going to have a better system in place based on clinical need."

Why that matters: The FDA's approval testing that can be administered in doctors' offices could be key in stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

4. Murray: Death rate projections are rising due to an "explosive increase in mobility"

Doctor behind prominent coronavirus model explains shifting death toll projections





One of the leading models for measuring the impact of the coronavirus is now projecting a total of 137,184 cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. through the beginning of August, an increase of roughly 2,700 deaths from its previous forecast May 4. Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, predicted the number of cases to particularly increase in areas where people become more mobile.

"Some of those have had modest epidemics so far. So they may not be huge numbers. But, you know, the top five in terms of increasing mobility are Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Georgia. But there's another 10 states or more where there's been a 10 to 15 percentage point increase of mobility. So pretty- pretty diverse. So we may see quite a lot of states tipping towards increasing cases in the next two weeks." Why this all matters: As several states are preparing to partially or fully reopen their economies, it could lead to greater travel between states and risk of re-infection and a rise in COVID cases. Murray advised against significant travel, and urged Americans to try to "minimize exposure" to other people.

5. What needs to happen before students return to college?

UVA president on what the upcoming fall semester might look like post-coronavirus

The fall semester is going to be looking very different this academic year, so says University of Virginia's President Jim Ryan.

How will students return to campus? "One is testing capacity. I think we would need to test students when they first arrive and faculty and staff before the students arrive. We're going to need to have the ability to do contact tracing. We're going to need the ability to be able to isolate and quarantine students who have been exposed. And then we're also going to need to enact a bunch of social distancing protocols in terms of how far away students need to be from each other in the classroom or in dining halls. As you can imagine, it's a- it's a complicated task. College campuses are a difficult and challenging place for contagious viruses."

"Our hope, obviously, is that there's a football season this fall. I don't imagine it will look like normal football seasons, just like I don't imagine even if we have all students back on grounds, it will look like a normal semester. It will not be a normal semester next fall, regardless of which path we follow." Why this matters: Much is uncertain for the world of academia as students worldwide are forced to turn their homes into the classroom. But universities and colleges may have to adapt to a changing post-Coronvairus world to provide a safe environment for higher learning.

