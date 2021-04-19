ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

The Oath Keepers militia group's path to breaching the Capitol; Black Americans more prone to health issues because of racism; Viola Davis: The 60 Minutes Interview.

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Oath Keepers: How a militia group mobilized in plain sight for the assault on the Capitol

A militia group's path to insurrection 13:15

Racism's corrosive impact on the health of Black Americans

How racism harms Black Americans' health 13:24

Viola Davis' journey to Triple Crown-winning actress

Viola Davis: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:22

The impact of racism on mental health

Racism and mental health 02:41

Viola Davis: Chadwick Boseman gave "extraordinary" final performance

Viola Davis on Chadwick Boseman's final role 03:42

Viola Davis on knowing struggle

60 seconds with Viola Davis 01:01

An update on the Greenland Ice Shelf

An update on the Greenland Ice Shelf 01:15

