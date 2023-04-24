Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

In war-torn northwest Syria, earthquake survivors struggle to find medical care

Survivors: How earthquakes added to suffering in war-torn northwest Syria | 60 Minutes 13:27

Ray Epps, a Jan. 6 protester now at the center of a far-right conspiracy, says he relives the Capitol riot every day

Ray Epps: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:23

Nicolas Cage is all in: From his acting, to his home life, to his new Lamborghini 

Nicolas Cage: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:19

White Helmets help rebuild northwest Syria after earthquakes

White Helmets help rebuild northwest Syria after earthquakes 06:11

Jan. 6 committee staffer: "Zero evidence that Ray Epps was a federal agent"

Jan 6 Committee staffer debunks the Ray Epps conspiracy theory 03:42

First published on April 24, 2023 / 1:02 PM

