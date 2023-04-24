ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
In war-torn northwest Syria, earthquake survivors struggle to find medical care
Ray Epps, a Jan. 6 protester now at the center of a far-right conspiracy, says he relives the Capitol riot every day
Nicolas Cage is all in: From his acting, to his home life, to his new Lamborghini
White Helmets help rebuild northwest Syria after earthquakes
Jan. 6 committee staffer: "Zero evidence that Ray Epps was a federal agent"
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.