ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Unprecedented Russian SolarWinds hack that infiltrated federal government likely still happening; Then, Bill Gates on how the world can avoid a climate disaster; And, Simone Biles readies for her final Olympics.
SolarWinds: How Russian spies hacked the Justice, State, Treasury, Energy and Commerce Departments
Bill Gates: How the world can avoid a climate disaster
Simone Biles readies for her final Olympics
Bill Gates says he is determined as ever to drive innovation
Cybersecurity experts say U.S. needs to strike back after SolarWinds hack
60 Seconds with Simone Biles
