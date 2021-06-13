Live

60 Seconds with Simone Biles

Gold-medalist American gymnast Simone Biles tells Sharyn Alfonsi what she’s optimistic about, what lesson she learned watching sports documentaries, and how many moves in gymnastics are named after her.
