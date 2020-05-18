Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
This week on 60 Minutes: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the coronavirus-ravaged economy; Norah O'Donnell interviews whistleblower Rick Bright; And, what will be the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic?
Whistleblower says the Trump administration's coronavirus response has cost lives
Why the Federal Reserve chair keeps talking to 60 Minutes
Fed Chair Powell: The US won't have negative interest rates
60 Minutes to broadcast new episodes in June
© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.