ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

This week on 60 Minutes: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the coronavirus-ravaged economy; Norah O'Donnell interviews whistleblower Rick Bright; And, what will be the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Whistleblower, The Reckoning

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the coronavirus-ravaged economy

Fed Chair Jerome Powell: The 2020 60 Minutes interview

Whistleblower says the Trump administration's coronavirus response has cost lives

Whistleblower Rick Bright: The 60 Minutes interview

What will be the new normals after the coronavirus pandemic?

What will be the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

Why the Federal Reserve chair keeps talking to 60 Minutes

Why the Federal Reserve chair keeps talking to 60 Minutes

Fed Chair Powell: The US won't have negative interest rates

Fed Chair Powell: The U.S. won't have negative interest rates

60 Minutes to broadcast new episodes in June

60 Minutes to broadcast new episodes in June


© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.