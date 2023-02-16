3 ice fishermen deaths on Lake Champlain prompt warning in Vermont: "No fish is worth risking your life to catch"

As the warmer weather continues, Vermont authorities on Thursday extended their warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain and to be cautious on other lakes following the recent deaths of three ice fishermen who fell through the Lake Champlain ice in two separate incidents.

"No fish is worth risking your life to catch," Game Warden Colonel Justin Stedman said in a statement. "Long range forecasts predict that colder temperatures will return later this month. Now is the time to be patient, smart, and safe."

The men fell through the ice and died earlier this month, prompting safety warnings. With the forecast for temperatures to rise to highs of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit for much of the state into the next week, safety is a top priority, the department said.

The first incident happened last Thursday, when a 62-year-old man, identified as Wayne Alexander, fell through the ice while fishing on a portion of the lake in Grand Isle, according to the Vermont State Police. The state police then announced that two additional men, brothers John Fleury, 71, and Wayne Fleury, 88, had died in a similar ice fishing incident early on Saturday morning.

A fisherman sits in the sun outside a pop up shelter while ice fishing on frozen Lake Wentworth, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Wolfeboro, N.H. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is warning people to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain due to unsafe conditions and an annual ice fishing derby was cancelled after three men fell through the ice and died this past week while ice fishing. Charles Krupa / AP

The current weather is grounds for caution even on inland lakes that may have over 8 inches of ice, the department said. It's crucial to bring safety equipment, check the ice and leave vehicles on shore, the department said.

"Lake Champlain ice conditions will remain unsafe until the current warm snap ends," Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Commissioner Christopher Herrick said in a statement. "Even on inland waters that may have better ice conditions, we urge caution while temperatures remain high. That bears repeating: stay off Lake Champlain and be conservative about venturing onto other waters."

The 43rd Annual Islands Ice Fishing Derby called off this year's event in a Facebook post, hours before the tournament was set to begin along Lake Champlain. Organizers said their decision came in response to a request from the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Office, which urged them to cancel the derby "effective immediately," according to the Facebook post, "due to the condition of the ice."