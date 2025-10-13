Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins killed in U.K. prison attack; 2 murder suspects appear in court

British police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after the former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death at a prison in northern England, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offenses.

Emergency services were called to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire on Saturday morning after Watkins, 48, was attacked with a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is underway following the arrests of Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

Appearing separately during consecutive hearings at the court, both Dodsworth and Gedel spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth, BBC News reported.

In 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including trying to rape a baby, sexually touching a 1-year-old, encouraging a fan to abuse her child and making child pornography.

British musician Ian Watkins, lead singer of Lostprophets, as he performs on stage at V Music Festival in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, England on Aug 20, 2011. Joel Ryan / AP

At the time of his sentencing, Judge John Royce called Watkins a manipulative and dangerous sexual predator who had abused his fame to help satisfy his "insatiable lust."

"Those who have appeared in these courts over many years see a large number of horrific cases," Royce said in sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court. "This case, however, breaks new ground.''

Watkins was the lead singer for Lostprophets, a Welsh rock band that topped the U.K. charts in 2006 with its third album, "Liberation Transmission." The band announced it was disbanding after Watkins' arrest. In a statement released after his conviction, the band's remaining members said they were "heartbroken, angry, and disgusted" at his crimes, adding that their "hearts go out" to his victims, BBC News reported.

Watkins was previously attacked at Wakefield Prison in 2023, although his injuries were not life-threatening on that occasion, BBC News reported.