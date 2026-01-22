Former Des Moines superintendent pleads guilty to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, firearms charges

The former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, admitting to falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen on a federal form and illegally possessing firearms.

Ian Roberts, a native of Guyana in South America, had initially pleaded not guilty to both counts, which together carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a trial was scheduled to begin in early March. Roberts affirmed Thursday that he's aware his guilty pleas could have an impact on his immigration case and that he could face immediate deportation after he serves his sentence.

Roberts ascended as an exuberant and inspiring leader over a two-decade career in urban education. For two years, he was superintendent of the Des Moines public school district, which serves 30,000 students.

Just weeks into a new school year, Roberts was detained by federal immigration officers. The Sept. 26 arrest stunned community members and drew national attention to his history of criminal charges and falsified credentials. He was placed on leave by the school board the following day and resigned from the position on Sept. 30.

Ian Roberts, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, delivers an annual address at North High School in Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2025. Jon Lemons / AP

On Thursday, Roberts walked into the courtroom with his wrists and feet cuffed. He addressed U.S. Magistrate Judge Helen C. Adams cordially and simply as he acknowledged he understood his rights and the details of his plea agreement, which he had in front of him. Roberts put on eyeglasses to follow along.

"It is my signature, your honor," he said of the signed agreement, and later confirmed it was "my decision" to sign it.

As part of Roberts' plea agreement, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa agreed to not pursue additional charges against Roberts or others related to these counts, according to the filing. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend some leniency, but Roberts' sentence is ultimately up to U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger. That hearing is scheduled for May 29. Roberts will remain in custody while he awaits sentencing.

Alfredo Parrish, one of Roberts' attorneys, told reporters after the hearing that Roberts "wanted to accept responsibility and that's what he did," though Parrish said personally that the moment was "not one of the happiest" in his long legal career.

In a targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, Roberts was pulled over in his school-issued Jeep Cherokee and allegedly fled from federal agents. They later found the car abandoned near a wooded area and located Roberts with the help of state troopers. Authorities said a loaded handgun was wrapped in a towel under the seat and there was $3,000 in cash in the car.

A federal grand jury in October returned a two-count indictment. According to the plea agreement, Roberts admits he knowingly and intentionally made a "false attestation" that he was a U.S. citizen on the Employment Eligibility Verification form, known as an I-9, that he submitted in Des Moines. Roberts answered: "Yes, your honor" when asked by the federal judge if that statement on the I-9 was, in fact, false.

That carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine.

Roberts also faced a federal weapons charge, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine. In addition to the one in his vehicle when he was arrested, a second pistol, a rifle and a shotgun were found during a search of Roberts' home, authorities said.

Roberts will forfeit the weapons, according to the agreement.

Roberts completed the I-9 form when he was hired in 2023 and submitted a Social Security card and driver's license as verifying documents, according to the district. He also stated he was a U.S. citizen in his application to the state board of educational examiners, which issued Roberts a professional administrator license in 2023.

Phil Roeder, a spokesperson for Des Moines Public Schools, declined to comment on Roberts' legal proceedings. The district's focus "remains on serving the educational needs of students," he said in a statement.

School board president Jackie Norris said at the time of Roberts' arrest, "No one here was aware of any citizenship or immigration issues that Dr. Roberts may have been facing. The accusations ICE had made against Dr. Roberts are very serious, and we are taking them very seriously."

According to CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI, Des Moines Public Schools has filed a lawsuit against the company it hired to perform a background check on Roberts when it was considering hiring him in 2023. The lawsuit alleges the Texas-based firm JG Consulting breached its contract by "failing to properly vet Roberts and by referring Roberts as a candidate when he could not lawfully hold the position."

Roberts was subject to a notice to appear before an immigration judge in October 2020, just months before his work authorization was set to expire, and a final removal order in 2024, authorities said. District officials said they were not aware of the immigration issues.

Parrish has said his client was under the impression from a prior attorney that his immigration case was "resolved successfully." During Thursday's hearing, Parrish mentioned that advice of prior counsel as one of the lines of defense he had discussed with Roberts.

Parrish also said they had discussed arguing to dismiss the firearms charge, citing ongoing court cases addressing Second Amendment rights and telling reporters later that it's an area of the law "in flux." Parrish said during the hearing that one argument in Roberts' favor could have been possession of firearms for self-defense, saying Roberts had gotten threats as superintendent that he had reported to law enforcement.

Parrish told reporters Thursday that the sentencing hearing "will be most important," adding that he will address factors that are likely to impact the court's decision.