Former Iowa school superintendent expected to plead guilty to falsely claiming U.S. citizenship, firearms charges

The former superintendent of Iowa's largest school district is expected to plead guilty Thursday in federal court to charges that he falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen and illegally possessed firearms, a plea agreement shows.

Ian Roberts had a two-decade-long career as an educator and school administrator in districts across the U.S. before becoming superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, a district of 30,000 kids where he was beloved for his charismatic and exuberant leadership style.

Just weeks into the school year, Roberts was arrested on Sep. 26 in a targeted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation that stunned community members and attracted national attention.

He was placed on leave a day later in a unanimous vote by the Des Moines school board in a meeting that lasted just three minutes. Roberts resigned Sept. 30.

School board president Jackie Norris said at the time, "I want to be clear, no one here was aware of any citizenship or immigration issues that Dr. Roberts may have been facing. The accusations ICE had made against Dr. Roberts are very serious, and we are taking them very seriously."



A native of Guyana, in South America, Roberts initially pleaded not guilty to the two charges, which together carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Now Roberts is expected to plead guilty to both charges, according to a plea agreement signed by Roberts and released Wednesday.

The plea agreement also indicates that Roberts is aware he could face deportation after he serves his sentence.

Ian Roberts, former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, delivers an annual address at North High School in Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2025. Jon Lemons / AP

Roberts was pulled over in his school-issued Jeep Cherokee and allegedly fled from federal agents, who found the car abandoned near a wooded area and located Roberts with the help of state troopers. Authorities said they found a loaded handgun wrapped in a towel under the seat and $3,000 in cash in the car.

A federal grand jury in October returned a two-count indictment. According to the agreement, Roberts made a "false attestation" on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Eligibility Verification form, known as an I-9, that he submitted in Des Moines, claiming he was a U.S. citizen even though authorities say he knew he lacked authorization. That carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Roberts completed the I-9 form when he was hired in 2023 and submitted a Social Security card and driver's license as verifying documents, according to the district. He also stated he was a U.S. citizen in his application to the state board of educational examiners, which issued Roberts a professional administrator license in 2023.

Federal officials said Roberts first entered the U.S. in 1994 on a non-immigrant visa. They said he returned in 1999 on an F-1 student visa, which was set to expire in March 2004. He was denied a green card application in 2003, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

His next listed interaction with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was in 2018, when he ultimately obtained work authorization. Authorities said his second application for work authorization was approved, expiring in December 2020, and that he has not had work authorization since then.

Roberts was subject to a notice to appear before an immigration judge in October 2020 and a final removal order in 2024, authorities said. District officials said they were not aware of the immigration issues.

Alfredo Parrish, one of Roberts' attorneys, has said his client was under the impression from a prior attorney that his immigration case was "resolved successfully."

Parrish did not return phone and email messages Wednesday about the change-of-plea hearing.

Roberts also faces a federal weapons charge, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The indictment describes two pistols, a rifle and a shotgun found in Roberts' possession. In addition to the one in his vehicle when he was arrested, three firearms were found during a search of Roberts' home, authorities said.

Roberts will agree to forfeit the weapons, according to the agreement.

CBS Des Moines affiliate KCCI reported at the time of Roberts' arrest that during a 2023 background check undertaken by a private contracter Roberts told the school board about a previous firearm charge related to a hunting rifle, and the district said he provided "sufficient context and explanation" to move forward.

The hearing was scheduled after Roberts' lawyers said in a court filing that they had been negotiating with prosecutors to reach a resolution ahead of a Jan. 28 deadline. As part of Roberts' plea agreement, prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa agreed to not pursue additional charges against Roberts or others related to these counts. Prosecutors also agreed to recommend some leniency but Roberts' sentence is ultimately up to the judge.

Roberts waived his right to be present at his arraignment in October, when he pleaded not guilty. A trial had been scheduled to begin in early March.