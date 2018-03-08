Unattended bag prompts bomb squad response at Houston airport, police say

Part of Terminal C at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, Texas, was evacuated after a bomb dog detected an unattended bag, Houston police said Wednesday. Officials said a bomb squad was on the scene investigating.

A social media image posted by Darren Law apparently showed the situation as it unfolded:

What the???? Just landed in Houston at my stop over and was told the entire C terminal is being evacuated I guess I’m going to miss my flight? pic.twitter.com/GryAeunykF — Darren Law (@DLaw544) March 8, 2018

An IAH airport spokesman said that only the baggage area was cleared and the TSA lines were closed.

"Passengers are being moved to Terminal E to go through security so they can still catch their flights," said Bill Begley of the Houston Airport System.

CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported that a K-9 dog got a "hit" on a bag which prompted the bomb squad response.

Officials at the airport later announced normal operations were resuming: