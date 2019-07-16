Husband and wife married for 71 years die on the same day

A husband and wife married for more than 70 years died on the same day last week, CBS affiliate WRDW reported. But this isn't a story about death, it's a story about life and love.

Herbert and Frances Delaigle met in Waynesboro, Georgia, when she was 16 years old, and he was 22. "Frances worked at a little cafe we had in Waynesboro named White Way Cafe," Herbert said in a 2018 interview with WRDW to mark their 70th anniversary.

"I kept seeing her going in and out, in and out, and I had my eyes set on her. And then I finally got up the nerve to ask her if she would go out with me sometime."

They had their first date at the movies, and then one year later, Herbert popped the question. "I asked her will she have me as her husband and she said, 'Of course,'" he said.

Frances and Herbert Delaigle Handout

Frances was excited to become Mrs. Delaigle, but she was worried it almost didn't happen. "He was always late," she told WRDW. The preacher almost refused to marry them because they were an hour late to the church, Herbert said. But after some convincing, he rushed through the service.

Frances said her husband always kept her laughing through life. They've also held hands for most of their lives, the couple said.

"I guess, you know, him being in the service, a lot of times he'd be gone a lot and when he's home, I always got his hand." Frances said.

Their love story is one that inspired their six kids, who said in a statement on Friday that their parents had died. Herbert died at 2:20 a.m. and Frances died exactly 12 hours later at 2:20 p.m.

"It's amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in Heaven. What an amazing love story that is," the Delaigle family said in a statement to WRDW.

On their 70th anniversary, the couple revealed why they loved each other so much – and their secret to a long marriage. "He was always loving, patient and good hearted," Frances said.

Herbert said the secret is "show your love."

"And be there for each other," Frances added.