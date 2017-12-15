Husband arrested months after he said masked home intruder killed wife

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The husband of a woman fatally shot in her home in June is being held without bond in her murder, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

Euri Jenkins, 31, is charged with premeditated first degree murder in the death of Makeva Jenkins.

The station reports that Euri Jenkins initially told investigators a masked gunman stormed into their home in June and shot and killed Makeva, an entrepreneur, just steps from their children. The family made emotional pleas for clues to help solve the case.

Euri Jenkins' attorney told the station he's shocked to be sitting in jail and that he's innocent.

A judge reportedly ordered Jenkins to have no contact with the family of his slain wife.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Jenkins was 33, and mother to a 1-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 13-year-old.

WPEC reported in June that just hours before her murder, Jenkins posted a reflection of sorts on Facebook, celebrating her life's success and ability to go from homelessness to becoming a business owner. Jenkins managed the Prime Enterprise Group, which creates business plans and marketing strategies for entrepreneurs and small businesses, according to the Palm Beach Post.

"We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures. No matter what the road looked like, I followed my heart and stuck with it growing my business," Jenkins wrote.

Euri Jenkins is one of two suspects held in the killing of Makeva. 20-year-old Joevan Joseph has been in jail since his arrest in August.