Hurricane Olivia: Another storm heads toward Hawaii

Two hurricanes are churning in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii, the National Weather Service said Friday. Hurricane Olivia, currently a strong Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, likely will make landfall as a tropical storm on either the Big Island or Maui on Wednesday, CBS News weather producer David Parkinson said.

Olivia is currently located 1,375 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii. Olivia is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and is expected to keep on this path until it makes a gradual turn toward the west is expected Saturday night or Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's approaching the islands from a completely different direction than last month's Hurricane Lane, which dumped record amounts of rainfall on the Big Island.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Norman, located about 330 miles north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, continues to weaken as it moves away from Hawaii.

A high surf warning remains in effect for east-facing shores of all islands, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB reports.