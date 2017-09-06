Amazon faces complaints of price gouging ahead of Irma

Amazon (AMZN) may be in hot water with consumers over the price of water.

Some are reporting sharply higher prices for bottled water on Amazon as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. Customers there were reporting packages of Nestle water selling for $25 on Amazon, yet prices for those in the Northeast showed a 24-case pack of Nestle water selling for $18.50. Amazon didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Hey @amazon & @PamBondi why is the Nestle bottled water $25 on Amazon Prime? Isn't that price gouging? — JustinP (@realJustinTime3) September 4, 2017

Amazon uses so-called "dynamic pricing," also known as surge pricing. In this model, items that are in demand receive price tweaks, thanks to Amazon's pricing algorithms. As demand spikes, prices go higher.

When CBS asked earlier this year about the practice, Amazon declined to speak on the record about how and when the site might hike prices, providing only a written statement that said, in part, "The world's prices fluctuate all the time."

That might be true, but fluctuating prices can look like price gouging, especially in times of crisis. Best Buy (BBY) last week apologized following accusations of price-gouging after a photo posted online showed cases of water for sale at one of the electronic retailer's Houston-area stores for more than $42.