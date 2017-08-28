What Corporate America is doing to help Hurricane Harvey victims

With the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey expected to make it one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, some big U.S. companies are chipping in to help victims of the storm.

The Home Depot Foundation will donate $1 million to be disbursed across several organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon. In a statement, the company said it would "mobilize its army of Team Depot volunteers to help in the cleanup effort and deliver recovery supplies to the hardest hit areas."

Walmart (WMT) pledged at least $1 million in cash, along with product donations equivalent to at least $1 million, to a number of relief organizations, including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

Along with donating $500,000 to the American Red Cross, Home hardware company Lowe's (LOW) said it would expedite clean-up and recovery supplies to its stores in Texas, including generators, bottled water, gas cans, chainsaws, water removal equipment, shovels, rakes and other gear.

Google announced it is making a $250,000 donation and matching up to $250,000 of employee donations to the American Red Cross.

United Airlines will award up to 3 million total bonus miles to its loyalty program members who donate to the American Red Cross, AmeriCares, Airlink or Operation USA through the company's fundraising page. The carrier will also match the first $100,000 raised.

Here are some ways you can help victims of Hurricane Harvey:

FEMA Administrator Brock Long encouraged Americans who want to help storm victims to connect with the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) online, which is coordinating donations and volunteers.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepts tax-deductible donations for flood-relief victims. The organization will accept checks, money orders, bank wire transfers, stock, corporate bonds and other marketable securities (see donation instructions.)

The American Red Cross is accepting donations by phone and online. Donors may text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt set up an online fundraiser called the Houston Flood Relief Fund on the YouCaring crowdfunding site. Watt has personally donated $100,000 to help people affected by the storm.

Harvey, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, continued to dump historic levels of rainfall on the Houston area Monday as floods swamped the nation's fourth-largest city. Rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

The National Weather Service says flooding isn't expected to peak until Wednesday or Thursday.